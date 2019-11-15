Dominique Perrault appointed director of the 3rd Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism

Dominique Perrault was selected to conduct the general curatorship of the 2021 edition of the Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism.
He thus succeeds architect Lim Jaeyong and urban planner Francisco Sanin, co-directors of the second edition that ended recently.
Announced on November 8th, 2019,
during the closing ceremony of the 2nd Seoul Biennale of Architecture and
Urbanism, Dominique Perrault joins the team of the Seoul Biennale as its new General
Director, for the 3rd edition, scheduled from September to November 2021.
The Seoul Biennale took place for
the first time on 2017 and quickly gained notoriety in the international
architectural scene. Asserting a strong connection between architecture and
urbanism, its purpose is to act as an exchange and information platform for the
public on the evolution of cities and metropoles around the world. Following
two editions, entitled “Imminent commons” (2017) and “Collective city” (2019),
the next edition will continue to explore themes and research that will enrich
professional practice and the vision on the city today and tomorrow.
Launch of the 3rd Seoul
Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism is programmed for February 2020, with the
presence of Dominique Perrault and under the presidency of the Mayor of Seoul,
Mr. Park Won-soon.
The Seoul
Biennale will also be announced in spring 2020 in the framework of the Venice
Architecture Biennale.
Photo
credit © Alexandre Tabaste